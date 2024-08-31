Sage Rhino Capital LLC Makes New Investment in Fabrinet (NYSE:FN)

Sage Rhino Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fabrinet (NYSE:FN – Free Report) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 1,085 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $266,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fabrinet during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in Fabrinet during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in Fabrinet by 59.7% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 206 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. purchased a new position in shares of Fabrinet in the first quarter worth about $57,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fabrinet in the first quarter valued at approximately $63,000. 97.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Fabrinet alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on FN shares. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Fabrinet in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $230.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Fabrinet from $240.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on Fabrinet from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Fabrinet from $171.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Fabrinet from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $219.00.

Fabrinet Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:FN traded up $0.78 during trading on Friday, hitting $243.65. The stock had a trading volume of 411,492 shares, compared to its average volume of 445,264. The company has a market capitalization of $8.81 billion, a PE ratio of 32.36 and a beta of 0.96. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $234.96 and its 200 day moving average is $216.93. Fabrinet has a 12 month low of $146.65 and a 12 month high of $278.38.

Fabrinet (NYSE:FN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 19th. The technology company reported $2.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.35. Fabrinet had a net margin of 9.90% and a return on equity of 17.67%. The business had revenue of $753.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $732.63 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.68 earnings per share. Fabrinet’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Fabrinet will post 7.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Fabrinet

In related news, CEO Seamus Grady sold 26,650 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total transaction of $7,195,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 37,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,163,610. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Seamus Grady sold 26,650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total transaction of $7,195,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 37,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,163,610. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Csaba Sverha sold 100 shares of Fabrinet stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total value of $27,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 19,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,223,690. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 36,038 shares of company stock worth $9,731,003. 0.51% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Fabrinet Profile

(Free Report)

Fabrinet provides optical packaging and precision optical, electro-mechanical, and electronic manufacturing services in North America, the Asia-Pacific, and Europe. The company offers a range of advanced optical and electro-mechanical capabilities in the manufacturing process, including process design and engineering, supply chain management, manufacturing, printed circuit board assembly, advanced packaging, integration, final assembly, and testing.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fabrinet (NYSE:FN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fabrinet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fabrinet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.