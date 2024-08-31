Sage Rhino Capital LLC Purchases 157 Shares of Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO)

Sage Rhino Capital LLC increased its position in Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO – Free Report) by 5.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,917 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the period. Sage Rhino Capital LLC’s holdings in Assured Guaranty were worth $225,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of AGO. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in Assured Guaranty by 14.5% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,164 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Assured Guaranty by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 31,310 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,732,000 after buying an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in Assured Guaranty by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 12,466 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $962,000 after buying an additional 359 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its position in Assured Guaranty by 55.7% in the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,054 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 377 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New Covenant Trust Company N.A. purchased a new position in Assured Guaranty in the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Institutional investors own 92.22% of the company’s stock.

Get Assured Guaranty alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Assured Guaranty news, CEO Dominic Frederico sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.12, for a total value of $3,124,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,410,824 shares in the company, valued at approximately $110,213,570.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 5.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Assured Guaranty Stock Performance

Assured Guaranty stock traded up $0.38 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $80.08. The stock had a trading volume of 263,485 shares, compared to its average volume of 388,352. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $78.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $80.75. The company has a market capitalization of $4.36 billion, a PE ratio of 6.18 and a beta of 1.11. Assured Guaranty Ltd. has a 52-week low of $58.14 and a 52-week high of $96.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Assured Guaranty (NYSE:AGO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The financial services provider reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.05. Assured Guaranty had a return on equity of 12.48% and a net margin of 57.45%. The business had revenue of $202.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $193.05 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.60 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 43.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Assured Guaranty Ltd. will post 6.45 EPS for the current year.

Assured Guaranty Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 21st will be paid a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 21st. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.55%. Assured Guaranty’s payout ratio is 9.58%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AGO has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of Assured Guaranty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Assured Guaranty from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $87.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price target on shares of Assured Guaranty in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Assured Guaranty from $102.00 to $84.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 9th.

View Our Latest Research Report on Assured Guaranty

Assured Guaranty Company Profile

(Free Report)

Assured Guaranty Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides credit protection products to public finance, infrastructure, and structured finance markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Insurance and Asset Management. The company offers financial guaranty insurance that protects holders of debt instruments and other monetary obligations from defaults in scheduled payments.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AGO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Assured Guaranty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Assured Guaranty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.