Sage Rhino Capital LLC Purchases 367 Shares of BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP)

Sage Rhino Capital LLC grew its position in BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP – Free Report) by 2.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,940 shares of the mining company’s stock after buying an additional 367 shares during the period. Sage Rhino Capital LLC’s holdings in BHP Group were worth $1,081,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Forum Financial Management LP increased its position in shares of BHP Group by 11.8% in the 2nd quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 32,639 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,863,000 after acquiring an additional 3,453 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of BHP Group by 3.1% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 40,067 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $2,287,000 after purchasing an additional 1,219 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its stake in BHP Group by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 93,417 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $5,334,000 after buying an additional 8,034 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in shares of BHP Group during the second quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Ridgewood Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BHP Group during the second quarter worth $133,000. 3.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup started coverage on BHP Group in a report on Friday, May 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of BHP Group in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of BHP Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $50.00.

BHP Group Price Performance

BHP Group stock remained flat at $55.13 during mid-day trading on Friday. 1,650,091 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,439,312. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $57.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $139.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.60, a P/E/G ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. BHP Group Limited has a 12 month low of $51.73 and a 12 month high of $69.11.

BHP Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th will be issued a $1.465 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. This is a positive change from BHP Group’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $1.44. This represents a yield of 5.2%. BHP Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 56.35%.

BHP Group Profile

BHP Group Limited operates as a resources company in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, the rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. The company operates through Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. It engages in the mining of copper, silver, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, iron ore, and metallurgical and energy coal.

