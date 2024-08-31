Sage Rhino Capital LLC Reduces Stock Position in EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM)

Sage Rhino Capital LLC decreased its stake in EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM – Free Report) by 18.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,735 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 392 shares during the quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC’s holdings in EPAM Systems were worth $326,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new position in shares of EPAM Systems during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. ORG Partners LLC increased its position in shares of EPAM Systems by 5,000.0% during the second quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 153 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of EPAM Systems during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of EPAM Systems during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of EPAM Systems during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.58% of the company’s stock.

Get EPAM Systems alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently issued reports on EPAM shares. Scotiabank cut shares of EPAM Systems from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $300.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of EPAM Systems from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Itau BBA Securities upgraded shares of EPAM Systems from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of EPAM Systems from $230.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of EPAM Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $202.00 to $237.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $260.21.

EPAM Systems Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:EPAM traded down $0.48 during trading on Friday, hitting $200.76. The stock had a trading volume of 455,686 shares, compared to its average volume of 616,496. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $198.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $228.12. The company has a quick ratio of 4.68, a current ratio of 4.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.97 and a beta of 1.45. EPAM Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $169.43 and a 12-month high of $317.50.

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The information technology services provider reported $2.45 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. EPAM Systems had a return on equity of 14.95% and a net margin of 9.28%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.21 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that EPAM Systems, Inc. will post 7.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

EPAM Systems declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, August 8th that allows the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the information technology services provider to repurchase up to 4.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

EPAM Systems Company Profile

(Free Report)

EPAM Systems, Inc provides digital platform engineering and software development services worldwide. The company offers engineering services, including requirements analysis and platform selection, customization, cross-platform migration, implementation, and integration; infrastructure management services, such as software development, testing, performance tuning, deployment, maintenance, and support services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EPAM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for EPAM Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EPAM Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.