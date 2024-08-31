Sage Rhino Capital LLC Reduces Stock Position in UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS)

Sage Rhino Capital LLC cut its stake in UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS – Free Report) by 2.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,775 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 423 shares during the period. Sage Rhino Capital LLC’s holdings in UBS Group were worth $466,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new position in UBS Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $5,004,151,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of UBS Group by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 115,529,381 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,549,063,000 after purchasing an additional 1,546,632 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of UBS Group by 11.3% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 54,060,137 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,591,242,000 after purchasing an additional 5,508,422 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its stake in shares of UBS Group by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 38,207,664 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,175,229,000 after purchasing an additional 1,147,836 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pzena Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of UBS Group by 392.8% during the 4th quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 30,145,113 shares of the bank’s stock worth $931,484,000 after purchasing an additional 24,027,505 shares in the last quarter.

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of UBS Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, UBS Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

NYSE UBS traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $30.76. 1,318,443 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,372,134. UBS Group AG has a 1-year low of $23.23 and a 1-year high of $32.13. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $98.63 billion, a PE ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.07, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06.

UBS Group (NYSE:UBS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The bank reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $11.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.26 billion. UBS Group had a net margin of 2.31% and a return on equity of 2.14%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.88 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that UBS Group AG will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

UBS Group AG provides financial advice and solutions to private, institutional, and corporate clients worldwide. It operates through five divisions: Global Wealth Management, Personal & Corporate Banking, Asset Management, Investment Bank, and Non-core and Legacy. The company offers investment advice, estate and wealth planning, investing, corporate and banking, and investment management, as well as mortgage, securities-based, and structured lending solutions.

