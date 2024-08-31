Sage Rhino Capital LLC Takes Position in Jackson Financial Inc. (NYSE:JXN)

Sage Rhino Capital LLC bought a new stake in Jackson Financial Inc. (NYSE:JXN – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 2,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Hantz Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Jackson Financial in the second quarter valued at $25,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Jackson Financial by 400.0% in the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in Jackson Financial by 47.0% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Jackson Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda acquired a new stake in Jackson Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $57,000. 89.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently issued reports on JXN. Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of Jackson Financial from $75.00 to $73.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Jackson Financial from $86.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 19th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on shares of Jackson Financial from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Jackson Financial from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Jackson Financial presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.20.

Jackson Financial Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:JXN traded up $2.72 on Friday, reaching $89.97. 673,184 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 755,673. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.51. Jackson Financial Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $35.27 and a fifty-two week high of $90.10. The business’s 50-day moving average is $81.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $71.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Jackson Financial (NYSE:JXN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $5.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.32 by $1.00. The firm had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.71 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.34 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Jackson Financial Inc. will post 17.33 EPS for the current year.

Jackson Financial Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 5th will be issued a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 5th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.11%. Jackson Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.40%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CFO Don W. Cummings acquired 1,445 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $72.70 per share, with a total value of $105,051.50. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 45,711 shares in the company, valued at $3,323,189.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Jackson Financial Profile

Jackson Financial Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides suite of annuities to retail investors in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Retail Annuities, Institutional Products, and Closed Life and Annuity Blocks. The Retail Annuities segment offers various retirement income and savings products, including variable, fixed index, fixed, and payout annuities, as well as registered index-linked annuities and lifetime income solutions.

