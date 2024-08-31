Salesforce (NYSE:CRM) Earns “Market Outperform” Rating from JMP Securities

JMP Securities restated their market outperform rating on shares of Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) in a report published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $342.00 target price on the CRM provider’s stock.

CRM has been the subject of a number of other research reports. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Salesforce from $310.00 to $250.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Salesforce from $335.00 to $265.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Salesforce from $345.00 to $300.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an outperform rating and set a $350.00 price target on shares of Salesforce in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Finally, Wedbush decreased their price target on shares of Salesforce from $325.00 to $315.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Salesforce has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $302.00.

Salesforce Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of Salesforce stock opened at $252.90 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11. Salesforce has a 1-year low of $193.68 and a 1-year high of $318.71. The business has a 50-day moving average of $254.28 and a 200-day moving average of $271.44. The company has a market capitalization of $245.06 billion, a PE ratio of 45.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.29.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 28th. The CRM provider reported $2.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $9.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.22 billion. Salesforce had a return on equity of 11.57% and a net margin of 15.30%. Salesforce’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.63 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Salesforce will post 7.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Salesforce Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 9th were given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 9th. Salesforce’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.78%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Salesforce news, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 897 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.78, for a total transaction of $229,434.66. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 51,109 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,072,660.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, Director G Mason Morfit acquired 428,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $233.17 per share, for a total transaction of $99,796,760.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 3,914,309 shares in the company, valued at $912,699,429.53. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 897 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.78, for a total value of $229,434.66. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 51,109 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,072,660.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 112,964 shares of company stock worth $27,956,647. 3.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Salesforce

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CRM. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Salesforce during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in Salesforce by 186.7% during the 1st quarter. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. now owns 86 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank grew its stake in Salesforce by 2,400.0% during the 2nd quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank now owns 100 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC grew its stake in Salesforce by 816.7% during the 2nd quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC now owns 110 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Red Tortoise LLC purchased a new position in Salesforce during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.43% of the company’s stock.

Salesforce Company Profile



Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and artificial intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer support at scale.

Further Reading

