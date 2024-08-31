Salesforce (NYSE:CRM) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.20 EPS

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The CRM provider reported $2.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.20, Briefing.com reports. Salesforce had a net margin of 15.30% and a return on equity of 11.57%. The firm had revenue of $9.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.22 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.63 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Salesforce Price Performance

Salesforce stock opened at $252.90 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11. Salesforce has a 52 week low of $193.68 and a 52 week high of $318.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $245.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.29. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $254.28 and a 200-day moving average of $271.44.

Get Salesforce alerts:

Salesforce Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 9th were issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 9th. Salesforce’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.78%.

Insider Activity at Salesforce

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Salesforce

In other Salesforce news, Director G Mason Morfit bought 428,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $233.17 per share, with a total value of $99,796,760.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 3,914,309 shares in the company, valued at $912,699,429.53. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In other news, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 413 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.78, for a total transaction of $105,637.14. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,431 shares in the company, valued at $1,644,921.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director G Mason Morfit acquired 428,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $233.17 per share, with a total value of $99,796,760.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 3,914,309 shares in the company, valued at $912,699,429.53. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have sold 112,964 shares of company stock valued at $27,956,647 over the last ninety days. 3.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Salesforce in the fourth quarter valued at $2,762,331,000. Capital International Investors increased its stake in shares of Salesforce by 76.4% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 13,708,615 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $3,607,493,000 after buying an additional 5,935,973 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors raised its position in shares of Salesforce by 26.9% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 14,376,536 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $4,329,925,000 after acquiring an additional 3,044,611 shares during the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Salesforce in the first quarter worth approximately $910,220,000. Finally, Swedbank AB bought a new stake in Salesforce in the first quarter valued at approximately $874,748,000. Institutional investors own 80.43% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CRM shares. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Salesforce from $265.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price objective on Salesforce from $234.00 to $236.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Raymond James lifted their target price on Salesforce from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. DA Davidson raised their price target on Salesforce from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $302.00.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Salesforce

About Salesforce

(Get Free Report)

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and artificial intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer support at scale.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Salesforce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Salesforce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.