Salesforce (NYSE:CRM) Releases Q3 Earnings Guidance

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) issued an update on its third quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.42-$2.44 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.42. The company issued revenue guidance of $9.31-$9.36 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $9.40 billion. Salesforce also updated its FY 2025 guidance to 10.030-10.110 EPS.

Shares of CRM opened at $252.90 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $254.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $271.44. The stock has a market cap of $245.06 billion, a PE ratio of 45.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Salesforce has a 52-week low of $193.68 and a 52-week high of $318.71.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The CRM provider reported $2.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $9.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.22 billion. Salesforce had a return on equity of 11.57% and a net margin of 15.30%. The business’s revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.63 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Salesforce will post 7.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 9th were issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 9th. Salesforce’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.78%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Salesforce from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Salesforce from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Salesforce from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday. Macquarie reduced their price target on Salesforce from $330.00 to $275.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on Salesforce from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Salesforce presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $302.00.

In other news, Director G Mason Morfit bought 428,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $233.17 per share, for a total transaction of $99,796,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,914,309 shares in the company, valued at $912,699,429.53. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Salesforce news, insider Parker Harris sold 4,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.90, for a total transaction of $1,104,180.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 117,581 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,912,044.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director G Mason Morfit purchased 428,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $233.17 per share, with a total value of $99,796,760.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 3,914,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $912,699,429.53. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 112,964 shares of company stock valued at $27,956,647. Corporate insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and artificial intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer support at scale.

