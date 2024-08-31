SanBio Company Limited (OTCMKTS:SNBIF) Short Interest Down 26.1% in August

SanBio Company Limited (OTCMKTS:SNBIF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 776,900 shares, a decline of 26.1% from the July 31st total of 1,050,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

SanBio Price Performance

Shares of SNBIF opened at C$3.85 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$3.85 and a 200-day moving average price of C$3.84. SanBio has a fifty-two week low of C$3.80 and a fifty-two week high of C$4.25.

Get SanBio alerts:

About SanBio

(Get Free Report)

Further Reading

SanBio Company Limited develops, produces, and sells regenerative cell medicines for the central nervous system. The company develops SB623 that has completed a phase 2 clinical trial to treat traumatic brain injury in the United States and Japan. Its research pipeline products also comprise SB623 for ischemic and hemorrhagic strokes, age-related macular degeneration, retinitis pigments, Parkinson's disease, spinal cord injury, and Alzheimer's disease; SB618 for peripheral nerve damage; SB308 for muscular dystrophy disease; MSC1 for cancer; and MSC2 for inflammatory disease and optic neuritis.

Receive News & Ratings for SanBio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SanBio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.