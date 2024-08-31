SANUWAVE Health, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SNWV) Short Interest Up 50.0% in August

SANUWAVE Health, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SNWV – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 157,400 shares, an increase of 50.0% from the July 31st total of 104,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 903,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

SANUWAVE Health Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:SNWV remained flat at $0.02 during trading on Friday. 553,676 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 347,483. The stock has a market cap of $18.43 million, a PE ratio of -1.56 and a beta of 1.08. SANUWAVE Health has a twelve month low of $0.00 and a twelve month high of $0.03. The company’s 50 day moving average is $0.02 and its 200 day moving average is $0.02.

SANUWAVE Health Company Profile

SANUWAVE Health, Inc, a shock wave technology company, researches, develops, and commercializes noninvasive, high-energy, and acoustic shock waves for regenerative medicine and other applications in the United States and internationally. Its shockwaves are used to produce a biological response resulting in the body healing itself through the repair and regeneration of tissue, musculoskeletal, and vascular structures.

