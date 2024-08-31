SANUWAVE Health, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SNWV) Short Interest Up 50.0% in August

SANUWAVE Health, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SNWV – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 157,400 shares, an increase of 50.0% from the July 31st total of 104,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 903,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.
SANUWAVE Health Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:SNWV remained flat at $0.02 during trading on Friday. 553,676 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 347,483. The stock has a market cap of $18.43 million, a PE ratio of -1.56 and a beta of 1.08. SANUWAVE Health has a twelve month low of $0.00 and a twelve month high of $0.03. The company’s 50 day moving average is $0.02 and its 200 day moving average is $0.02.
SANUWAVE Health Company Profile
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than SANUWAVE Health
- 3 Home Improvement Stocks that Can Upgrade Your Portfolio
- Birkenstock’s Sudden Slide—Why It Might Be Your Next Big Win
- Overbought Stocks Explained: Should You Trade Them?
- Why Dell Can Continue Winning in AI and Beyond
- Quiet Period Expirations Explained
- Veeva’s Stock Jumps on Stellar Q2 Results—Don’t Miss Out
Receive News & Ratings for SANUWAVE Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SANUWAVE Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.