Sany Heavy Equipment International Holdings Company Limited (OTCMKTS:SNYYF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Sany Heavy Equipment International Holdings Company Limited (OTCMKTS:SNYYF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 897,000 shares, a growth of 39.0% from the July 31st total of 645,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 996.7 days.

Sany Heavy Equipment International Price Performance

Shares of SNYYF opened at $0.52 on Friday. Sany Heavy Equipment International has a 1 year low of $0.52 and a 1 year high of $1.58. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.67.

Sany Heavy Equipment International Company Profile

Sany Heavy Equipment International Holdings Company Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the manufacture and sale of mining equipment, logistics equipment, robotic, smart mine products, and spare parts. It operates in two segments, Mining Equipment and Logistics Equipment. The company offers coal mining machinery products, such as road headers, including soft rock and hard rock road headers, integrated excavation, bolting, and self-protection machinery; mining equipment consisting of coal mining machines, hydraulic support system, scraper and armored-face conveyors, etc.; non-coal mining machinery products comprising tunnel road headers and mining machines; and mining transport equipment, which include mechanical and electric drive off-highway dump trucks, widebody vehicles, and other related products.

