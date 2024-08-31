Sany Heavy Equipment International Holdings Company Limited (OTCMKTS:SNYYF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Sany Heavy Equipment International Holdings Company Limited (OTCMKTS:SNYYF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 897,000 shares, a growth of 39.0% from the July 31st total of 645,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 996.7 days.
Sany Heavy Equipment International Price Performance
Shares of SNYYF opened at $0.52 on Friday. Sany Heavy Equipment International has a 1 year low of $0.52 and a 1 year high of $1.58. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.67.
Sany Heavy Equipment International Company Profile
