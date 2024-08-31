Schibsted ASA (OTCMKTS:SBSNF) Short Interest Down 22.2% in August

Schibsted ASA (OTCMKTS:SBSNF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 61,800 shares, a decline of 22.2% from the July 31st total of 79,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.
Schibsted ASA Stock Performance
Schibsted ASA stock remained flat at $32.50 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.15. Schibsted ASA has a 1-year low of $30.10 and a 1-year high of $32.50.
Schibsted ASA Company Profile
