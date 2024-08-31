Schibsted ASA (OTCMKTS:SBSNF) Short Interest Down 22.2% in August

Schibsted ASA (OTCMKTS:SBSNF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 61,800 shares, a decline of 22.2% from the July 31st total of 79,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

Schibsted ASA Stock Performance

Schibsted ASA stock remained flat at $32.50 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.15. Schibsted ASA has a 1-year low of $30.10 and a 1-year high of $32.50.

Schibsted ASA Company Profile

Schibsted ASA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media company. The company operates through Nordic Marketplaces, News Media, Delivery and Growth & Investments segments. It operates online classifieds that provide technology-based services to connect buyers and sellers, and facilitate transactions, including job offers, real estate, cars, travel, consumer goods, and others.

