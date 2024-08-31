Schrum Private Wealth Management LLC Has $310,000 Stock Position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV)

Schrum Private Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV – Free Report) by 10.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,804 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 254 shares during the quarter. Schrum Private Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF were worth $310,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SHV. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. J.Safra Asset Management Corp increased its position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 78.6% during the first quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 250 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV bought a new position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF during the second quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $63,000. Institutional investors own 7.10% of the company’s stock.

SHV stock traded up $0.04 on Friday, reaching $110.60. 3,287,783 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,435,081. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $110.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $110.31. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $109.85 and a 12 month high of $110.61.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 1st were issued a $0.4879 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 1st.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.

