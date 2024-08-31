Schrum Private Wealth Management LLC Sells 170 Shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Schrum Private Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,047 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 170 shares during the quarter. Schrum Private Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $570,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Davies Financial Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. Davies Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 3,690 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $261,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Integral Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 58.1% during the 2nd quarter. Integral Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 17,682 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,304,000 after purchasing an additional 6,496 shares during the last quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of NextEra Energy during the 2nd quarter worth about $2,133,000. TFB Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 41.6% during the 2nd quarter. TFB Advisors LLC now owns 5,617 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $398,000 after purchasing an additional 1,650 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Forum Financial Management LP increased its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 6,574 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $465,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. 78.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently weighed in on NEE. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $73.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $95.00 price target on shares of NextEra Energy in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $79.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $81.00.

NextEra Energy Price Performance

Shares of NextEra Energy stock traded up $0.99 on Friday, reaching $80.51. 6,808,205 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,064,933. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $75.24 and its 200-day moving average is $69.32. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $47.15 and a one year high of $81.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.49. The firm has a market cap of $165.41 billion, a PE ratio of 21.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.54.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.03. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 24.45% and a return on equity of 11.75%. The company had revenue of $6.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.88 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NextEra Energy Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.515 per share. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.13%.

Insider Transactions at NextEra Energy

In related news, EVP Nicole J. Daggs sold 658 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.97, for a total value of $50,646.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,697. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NextEra Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear,natural gas, and other clean energy. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

