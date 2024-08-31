Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHI) Position Trimmed by Integral Investment Advisors Inc.

Integral Investment Advisors Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHI – Free Report) by 13.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,877 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,518 shares during the period. Integral Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF were worth $437,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Triad Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. FSA Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Versant Capital Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. American National Bank lifted its position in shares of Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF by 359.6% in the 4th quarter. American National Bank now owns 1,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 881 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $53,000.

Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHI traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $45.63. The stock had a trading volume of 294,702 shares, compared to its average volume of 460,457. Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $40.94 and a 12-month high of $45.91. The company’s 50 day moving average is $44.87 and its 200-day moving average is $44.29.

Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF Profile

The Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF (SCHI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of USD-denominated investment-grade corporate bonds with intermediate maturities of 5-10 years. SCHI was launched on Oct 10, 2019 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

