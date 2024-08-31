Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX) Sets New 52-Week High at $70.64

Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $70.64 and last traded at $70.56, with a volume of 246966 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $69.97.

Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF Stock Performance

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $68.27 and its 200-day moving average is $66.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.79 and a beta of 0.84.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV increased its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 1.4% during the first quarter. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV now owns 11,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $802,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the period. First Pacific Financial lifted its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. First Pacific Financial now owns 1,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $695,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 4.8% during the second quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 3,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 19,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,193,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the last quarter.

About Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF

The Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (FNDX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell RAFI Large Company US index. The fund tracks a fundamentally selected and weighted Russell index based on sales, cash flow and dividends\u002Fbuybacks. FNDX was launched on Aug 15, 2013 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

