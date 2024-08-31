Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM) Shares Bought by Pinnacle Associates Ltd.

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. raised its position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 42,224 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 249 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF were worth $3,286,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 75.9% during the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 343 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 3,900.0% during the 1st quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 390 shares during the period. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 500.0% during the 2nd quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 360 shares during the period. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, Contravisory Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 21.0% during the 1st quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the period.

Get Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of SCHM stock traded up $0.47 during trading on Friday, hitting $81.63. 929,687 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 310,852. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.47 and a beta of 1.09. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $79.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $78.70. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $62.87 and a 52-week high of $82.28.

About Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF

The Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (SCHM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in mid cap equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of mid-cap stocks in the Dow Jones US Total Stock Market Index. SCHM was launched on Jan 13, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.