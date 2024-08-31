Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) Shares Sold by International Assets Investment Management LLC

International Assets Investment Management LLC cut its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) by 6.5% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 14,856 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,032 shares during the quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $1,155,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHD. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Olistico Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Stock Performance

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF stock opened at $84.53 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $80.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $78.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.04 and a beta of 0.74. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $66.67 and a 1 year high of $84.57.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Company Profile

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

