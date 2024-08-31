Searle & CO. Boosts Stock Position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Searle & CO. lifted its position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 394.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,352 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 9,852 shares during the quarter. Searle & CO.’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $2,403,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Texas Instruments by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 90,572,576 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $15,778,648,000 after purchasing an additional 536,206 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors grew its stake in Texas Instruments by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 28,715,467 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,002,522,000 after purchasing an additional 1,279,828 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Texas Instruments by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 20,048,334 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,398,637,000 after purchasing an additional 1,154,513 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 11,928,210 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,033,283,000 after acquiring an additional 1,095,303 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Texas Instruments during the 4th quarter worth about $1,649,592,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.99% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Texas Instruments

In other news, VP Mohammad Yunus sold 3,778 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.90, for a total transaction of $789,224.20. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 28,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,035,956.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, VP Mohammad Yunus sold 3,778 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.90, for a total transaction of $789,224.20. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 28,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,035,956.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Julie C. Knecht sold 7,764 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.49, for a total value of $1,626,480.36. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 11,806 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,473,238.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 15,558 shares of company stock worth $3,255,323 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $210.00 target price on shares of Texas Instruments in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Texas Instruments from $157.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Citigroup raised Texas Instruments from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $200.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Texas Instruments in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $150.00 target price for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Texas Instruments from $195.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Texas Instruments currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $204.67.

Texas Instruments Stock Up 1.5 %

NASDAQ:TXN traded up $3.25 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $214.34. The stock had a trading volume of 5,861,054 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,537,430. The company has a market capitalization of $195.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.53 and a beta of 0.99. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 1-year low of $139.48 and a 1-year high of $214.66. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $199.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $185.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 4.62 and a quick ratio of 3.49.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.06. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 31.10% and a net margin of 33.01%. The business had revenue of $3.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.82 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.87 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.11 EPS for the current year.

Texas Instruments Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 31st were paid a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 31st. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.43%. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is currently 81.12%.

Texas Instruments Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

