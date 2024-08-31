Searle & CO. Buys New Holdings in FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE)

Searle & CO. acquired a new stake in FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 7,121 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $273,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in FirstEnergy by 1,150.9% during the 1st quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 663 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 610 shares in the last quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of FirstEnergy by 1,138.9% during the second quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 669 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 615 shares in the last quarter. Sachetta LLC purchased a new position in shares of FirstEnergy in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in FirstEnergy during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Western Pacific Wealth Management LP purchased a new stake in FirstEnergy during the 1st quarter worth $36,000. 89.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently weighed in on FE shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on FirstEnergy from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on FirstEnergy from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Scotiabank increased their target price on FirstEnergy from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of FirstEnergy from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of FirstEnergy from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.27.

FirstEnergy Stock Performance

Shares of FirstEnergy stock traded up $0.31 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $43.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,882,519 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,941,971. FirstEnergy Corp. has a one year low of $32.18 and a one year high of $44.07. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market cap of $25.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.49.

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56. The firm had revenue of $3.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.47 billion. FirstEnergy had a net margin of 6.61% and a return on equity of 12.12%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.47 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that FirstEnergy Corp. will post 2.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FirstEnergy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 7th will be given a $0.425 dividend. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.87%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 7th. FirstEnergy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 97.70%.

About FirstEnergy

FirstEnergy Corp., through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in the United States. It operates through Regulated Distribution and Regulated Transmission segments. The company owns and operates coal-fired, nuclear, hydroelectric, wind, and solar power generating facilities.

