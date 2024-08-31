Searle & CO. Buys New Shares in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Searle & CO. purchased a new position in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 3,934 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $625,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of General Electric in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda acquired a new stake in General Electric during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. bought a new position in General Electric during the second quarter worth $32,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of General Electric in the first quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Macroview Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of General Electric by 37.9% in the second quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 211 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.77% of the company’s stock.

Get General Electric alerts:

General Electric Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:GE traded up $1.04 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $174.62. The stock had a trading volume of 5,295,576 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,756,916. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $164.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $162.28. General Electric has a fifty-two week low of $84.42 and a fifty-two week high of $177.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The company has a market capitalization of $191.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.21.

General Electric Announces Dividend

General Electric ( NYSE:GE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The conglomerate reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.21. General Electric had a net margin of 7.66% and a return on equity of 16.07%. The business had revenue of $9.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.44 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.68 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that General Electric will post 4.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 11th were paid a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 11th. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.72%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of General Electric from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on General Electric from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on General Electric from $195.00 to $209.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 10th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on General Electric from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on General Electric from $148.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $190.38.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on GE

General Electric Profile

(Free Report)

General Electric Company, doing business as GE Aerospace, designs and produces commercial and defense aircraft engines, integrated engine components, electric power, and mechanical aircraft systems. It also offers aftermarket services to support its products. The company operates in the United States, Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Electric (NYSE:GE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for General Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.