Searle & CO. Grows Position in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Searle & CO. boosted its holdings in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 13,225 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 906 shares during the quarter. Searle & CO.’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $865,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MDLZ. Bogart Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Mondelez International by 63.9% in the fourth quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Mondelez International during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Mondelez International during the second quarter valued at $26,000. Lynx Investment Advisory acquired a new stake in shares of Mondelez International during the second quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Mondelez International during the second quarter valued at $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.32% of the company’s stock.

Mondelez International Stock Up 1.5 %

MDLZ stock traded up $1.08 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $71.81. 6,158,437 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,032,253. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 12-month low of $60.75 and a 12-month high of $77.20. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $68.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $69.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $96.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.53.

Mondelez International Increases Dividend

Mondelez International ( NASDAQ:MDLZ Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.07. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 16.69% and a net margin of 10.97%. The company had revenue of $8.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.45 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.76 EPS. Mondelez International’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.49 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 30th. This is an increase from Mondelez International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.62%. Mondelez International’s payout ratio is currently 59.68%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have issued reports on MDLZ shares. Barclays decreased their price target on Mondelez International from $80.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 19th. DA Davidson decreased their price target on Mondelez International from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Mondelez International in a research note on Monday, August 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Mondelez International from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Mondelez International from $78.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $78.61.

Mondelez International Profile

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

