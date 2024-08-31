Searle & CO. Grows Stock Position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Searle & CO. raised its holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 1.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 21,359 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after buying an additional 269 shares during the quarter. McDonald’s comprises 1.3% of Searle & CO.’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest position. Searle & CO.’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $5,443,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MCD. GUNN & Co INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT INC. raised its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 1,168.1% in the fourth quarter. GUNN & Co INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT INC. now owns 168,419 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $49,938,000 after purchasing an additional 155,138 shares during the last quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. raised its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 20.7% in the fourth quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 4,384 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,300,000 after purchasing an additional 753 shares during the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC raised its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 6,749 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $2,001,000 after purchasing an additional 397 shares during the last quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 31.0% in the fourth quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 3,917 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,161,000 after purchasing an additional 927 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Savant Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 38,387 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $11,382,000 after purchasing an additional 461 shares during the last quarter. 70.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at McDonald’s

In related news, EVP Marion K. Gross sold 1,498 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.26, for a total value of $371,893.48. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,560 shares in the company, valued at approximately $387,285.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, EVP Marion K. Gross sold 1,498 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.26, for a total transaction of $371,893.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $387,285.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 1,099 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total value of $285,740.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,557,060. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 4,793 shares of company stock worth $1,260,106. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on McDonald’s from $330.00 to $315.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on McDonald’s in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $288.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on McDonald’s from $312.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on McDonald’s from $295.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Guggenheim lifted their price target on McDonald’s from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, McDonald’s has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $303.71.

McDonald’s Stock Up 0.3 %

NYSE:MCD traded up $0.80 on Friday, reaching $288.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,528,549 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,519,216. McDonald’s Co. has a 12-month low of $243.53 and a 12-month high of $302.39. The firm has a market cap of $208.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.71. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $265.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $271.00.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 29th. The fast-food giant reported $2.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.07 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $6.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.62 billion. McDonald’s had a net margin of 32.25% and a negative return on equity of 178.92%. McDonald’s’s quarterly revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.17 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that McDonald’s Co. will post 11.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

McDonald’s Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be issued a $1.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $6.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.31%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.71%.

About McDonald’s

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises restaurants under the McDonald's brand in the United States and internationally. It offers food and beverages, including hamburgers and cheeseburgers, various chicken sandwiches, fries, shakes, desserts, sundaes, cookies, pies, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages; and full or limited breakfast, as well as sells various other products during limited-time promotions.

