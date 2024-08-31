Searle & CO. Has $3.13 Million Position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Searle & CO. boosted its holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 121.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 111,697 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 61,354 shares during the quarter. Searle & CO.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $3,125,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Olistico Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Creekmur Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC grew its position in shares of Pfizer by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Connections Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Institutional investors own 68.36% of the company’s stock.

Pfizer Price Performance

Shares of PFE traded up $0.29 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $29.01. 37,137,599 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 38,496,418. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $28.97 and a 200-day moving average of $28.00. Pfizer Inc. has a one year low of $25.20 and a one year high of $36.29. The firm has a market cap of $164.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -483.33, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.60.

Pfizer Dividend Announcement

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.14. Pfizer had a positive return on equity of 8.42% and a negative net margin of 4.66%. The company had revenue of $13.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.96 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.67 earnings per share. Pfizer’s revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 26th will be paid a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.79%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 26th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is currently -2,800.00%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently issued reports on PFE. Daiwa America raised shares of Pfizer from a “moderate buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Daiwa Capital Markets raised shares of Pfizer from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $28.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $45.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Monday, August 19th. StockNews.com raised shares of Pfizer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $34.54.

Pfizer Company Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

