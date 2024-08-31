Searle & CO. Invests $216,000 in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Searle & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 320 shares of the Internet television network’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Netflix by 80.0% during the 1st quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 45 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. VitalStone Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Netflix by 933.3% during the fourth quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 62 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Netflix by 1,550.0% during the fourth quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 66 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the period. Scarborough Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Netflix in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO increased its holdings in Netflix by 112.0% in the first quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO now owns 53 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. 80.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Netflix Trading Up 1.3 %

NFLX traded up $8.87 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $701.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,266,723 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,828,823. The business’s 50-day moving average is $659.04 and its 200-day moving average is $629.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market cap of $302.28 billion, a PE ratio of 48.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.27. Netflix, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $344.73 and a fifty-two week high of $711.33.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The Internet television network reported $4.88 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.74 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $9.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.53 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 32.93% and a net margin of 19.54%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.29 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 19.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on NFLX. Redburn Atlantic increased their target price on shares of Netflix from $740.00 to $760.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Netflix from $685.00 to $750.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. StockNews.com lowered Netflix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $725.00 price target on shares of Netflix in a report on Monday, May 20th. Finally, Guggenheim upped their price objective on shares of Netflix from $700.00 to $735.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Netflix has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $685.45.

Insider Buying and Selling at Netflix

In other Netflix news, Director Leslie J. Kilgore sold 1,372 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $704.81, for a total transaction of $966,999.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Gregory K. Peters sold 4,644 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $700.00, for a total transaction of $3,250,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 13,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,163,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Leslie J. Kilgore sold 1,372 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $704.81, for a total value of $966,999.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 152,700 shares of company stock valued at $98,283,982 over the last 90 days. 1.76% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Netflix Company Profile

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

