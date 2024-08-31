Searle & CO. Invests $76,000 in Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:WOOF)

Searle & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:WOOF – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $76,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of WOOF. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Petco Health and Wellness by 15.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,208,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,994,000 after purchasing an additional 1,254,554 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Petco Health and Wellness during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,260,000. Norden Group LLC bought a new position in Petco Health and Wellness in the first quarter worth approximately $309,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Petco Health and Wellness during the 1st quarter worth $588,000. Finally, Wedmont Private Capital purchased a new position in shares of Petco Health and Wellness during the 2nd quarter worth $81,000.

Petco Health and Wellness Price Performance

Shares of WOOF traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $3.19. 2,891,705 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,633,840. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $3.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.70. Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.41 and a 52-week high of $5.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a current ratio of 0.85. The company has a market cap of $991.40 million, a PE ratio of -0.65 and a beta of 1.89.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

WOOF has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup raised their target price on Petco Health and Wellness from $3.00 to $4.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price target on shares of Petco Health and Wellness in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Petco Health and Wellness from $2.50 to $3.25 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $5.00 price objective (up from $4.00) on shares of Petco Health and Wellness in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Petco Health and Wellness from $2.70 to $3.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.36.

Petco Health and Wellness Profile

Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc, operates as a health and wellness company, focuses on enhancing the lives of pets, pet parents, and its Petco partners in the United States, Mexico, and Puerto Rico. The company provides veterinary care, grooming, training, tele-health, and Vital Care and pet health insurance services, as well as veterinary services through Vetco mobile clinics.

