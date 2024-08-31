Searle & CO. Purchases Shares of 21,615 The India Fund, Inc. (NYSE:IFN)

Searle & CO. acquired a new position in shares of The India Fund, Inc. (NYSE:IFN – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 21,615 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $386,000. Searle & CO. owned 0.07% of The India Fund at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in The India Fund by 168.3% during the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 349,100 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $6,235,000 after purchasing an additional 218,980 shares in the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. grew its stake in The India Fund by 26.2% in the 2nd quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 368,268 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $6,577,000 after acquiring an additional 76,436 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in The India Fund in the 4th quarter worth $669,000. American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP increased its holdings in The India Fund by 212.4% in the 1st quarter. American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP now owns 41,821 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $856,000 after acquiring an additional 28,434 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Csenge Advisory Group acquired a new position in The India Fund during the second quarter worth $362,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE IFN traded up $0.22 during trading on Friday, hitting $18.27. The company had a trading volume of 80,677 shares, compared to its average volume of 186,150. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.68. The India Fund, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.56 and a fifty-two week high of $21.25.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, August 23rd will be issued a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.73%. This is a boost from The India Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 23rd.

The India Fund, Inc is a close ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments (Asia) Limited. The fund invests in public equity markets of India. It seeks to invest in stocks of small-cap, mid-cap, and large-cap companies. The fund employs a quantitative and fundamental analysis with a bottom-up stock picking and asset allocation approach to create its portfolio.

