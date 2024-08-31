Searle & CO. Trims Holdings in Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST)

Searle & CO. decreased its holdings in shares of Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Searle & CO.’s holdings in Casella Waste Systems were worth $1,230,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CWST. Wasatch Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Casella Waste Systems in the first quarter valued at $91,317,000. Capital Research Global Investors grew its stake in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 277.1% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 723,405 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $71,523,000 after buying an additional 531,573 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its stake in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 45.9% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,311,917 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $112,116,000 after buying an additional 412,812 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Casella Waste Systems in the fourth quarter valued at $25,106,000. Finally, Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Casella Waste Systems by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,284,975 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $324,785,000 after purchasing an additional 235,260 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Casella Waste Systems alerts:

Casella Waste Systems Price Performance

Shares of CWST traded up $1.15 on Friday, reaching $107.86. The stock had a trading volume of 128,083 shares, compared to its average volume of 290,492. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.26 billion, a PE ratio of 347.94, a PEG ratio of 6.47 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $103.16 and a 200 day moving average of $98.04. Casella Waste Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $72.97 and a twelve month high of $108.62.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Casella Waste Systems ( NASDAQ:CWST Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.06). Casella Waste Systems had a net margin of 1.35% and a return on equity of 3.84%. The company had revenue of $377.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $373.87 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.36 EPS. Casella Waste Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 30.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Casella Waste Systems, Inc. will post 0.79 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CWST. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $117.00 price target (up from $110.00) on shares of Casella Waste Systems in a report on Monday, August 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Casella Waste Systems in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $106.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $103.80.

View Our Latest Report on CWST

Casella Waste Systems Profile

(Free Report)

Casella Waste Systems, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a vertically integrated solid waste services company in the United States. It offers resource management services primarily in the areas of solid waste collection and disposal, transfer, recycling, and organics services to residential, commercial, municipal, institutional, and industrial customers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Casella Waste Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Casella Waste Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.