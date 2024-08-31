Sempra (NYSE:SRE) Shares Sold by Maryland State Retirement & Pension System

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System cut its stake in Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Free Report) by 0.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 585,911 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 819 shares during the quarter. Sempra comprises approximately 0.8% of Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System owned about 0.09% of Sempra worth $44,564,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Sempra in the fourth quarter valued at $958,253,000. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in Sempra by 12.1% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 27,123,899 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,026,969,000 after buying an additional 2,917,668 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in Sempra by 5,279.4% in the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,583,816 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $113,591,000 after buying an additional 1,554,374 shares during the last quarter. M&G Plc purchased a new position in Sempra during the first quarter worth about $64,994,000. Finally, Zimmer Partners LP increased its position in shares of Sempra by 96.9% during the first quarter. Zimmer Partners LP now owns 1,636,202 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $117,528,000 after acquiring an additional 805,084 shares during the last quarter. 89.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently commented on SRE. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Sempra from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH decreased their price target on Sempra from $81.50 to $79.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Sempra from $83.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Sempra from $86.00 to $84.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Sempra from $79.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Sempra has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $83.36.

Shares of SRE stock traded up $0.56 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $82.18. 3,181,664 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,940,226. Sempra has a 12-month low of $63.75 and a 12-month high of $83.68. The business’s fifty day moving average is $78.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $74.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.74.

Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $3.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.46 billion. Sempra had a net margin of 22.31% and a return on equity of 8.58%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.94 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Sempra will post 4.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Peter R. Wall sold 6,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.07, for a total transaction of $457,927.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 14,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,107,357.57. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.24% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Sempra operates as an energy infrastructure company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Sempra California, Sempra Texas Utilities, and Sempra Infrastructure. The Sempra California segment provides electric services; and natural gas services to San Diego County.

