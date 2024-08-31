Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC) Downgraded by Summit Insights

Summit Insights cut shares of Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on SMTC. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Semtech from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. Susquehanna upped their price target on shares of Semtech from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Semtech in a research note on Wednesday. Piper Sandler reissued an overweight rating and issued a $60.00 target price (up previously from $40.00) on shares of Semtech in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Finally, B. Riley raised their price target on Semtech from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $50.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:SMTC opened at $43.82 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.83 billion, a PE ratio of -2.59 and a beta of 1.55. Semtech has a 52-week low of $13.13 and a 52-week high of $46.86. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $33.33 and a 200 day moving average of $31.60.

Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $215.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $212.30 million. Semtech had a negative return on equity of 154.99% and a negative net margin of 129.52%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.06) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Semtech will post -0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Truist Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Semtech during the 2nd quarter valued at $340,000. Quarry LP purchased a new position in Semtech during the 2nd quarter valued at about $63,000. Creative Planning lifted its position in Semtech by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 18,018 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $538,000 after acquiring an additional 588 shares during the period. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN boosted its stake in Semtech by 343.3% during the second quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 2,494,985 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $74,550,000 after acquiring an additional 1,932,116 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearline Capital LP grew its holdings in Semtech by 143.1% in the second quarter. Clearline Capital LP now owns 899,021 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,863,000 after purchasing an additional 529,194 shares during the period.

Semtech Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal semiconductor and advanced algorithms. It provides signal integrity products, including a portfolio of optical data communications and video transport products used in various infrastructure, and industrial applications; a portfolio of integrated circuits for data centers, enterprise networks, passive optical networks, wireless base station optical transceivers, and high-speed interface applications; and video products for broadcast applications, as well as video-over-IP technology for professional audio video applications.

