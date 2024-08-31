SentinelOne, Inc. (NYSE:S) to Post Q3 2025 Earnings of ($0.18) Per Share, DA Davidson Forecasts

SentinelOne, Inc. (NYSE:S – Free Report) – DA Davidson issued their Q3 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for SentinelOne in a research report issued on Wednesday, August 28th. DA Davidson analyst R. Kessinger expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.18) for the quarter. DA Davidson currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for SentinelOne’s current full-year earnings is ($0.73) per share.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the company. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on shares of SentinelOne in a research note on Wednesday. Baird R W upgraded SentinelOne to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Loop Capital lifted their price target on SentinelOne from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup lifted their price target on SentinelOne from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price target on SentinelOne from $35.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, SentinelOne has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.28.

SentinelOne stock opened at $23.57 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $21.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.35. SentinelOne has a one year low of $14.33 and a one year high of $30.76. The firm has a market cap of $7.37 billion, a PE ratio of -23.11 and a beta of 0.66.

SentinelOne (NYSE:S – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 27th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $198.94 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $197.32 million. SentinelOne had a negative return on equity of 16.48% and a negative net margin of 44.79%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.26) EPS.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of SentinelOne in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in SentinelOne in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in SentinelOne by 49.1% in the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 434 shares during the last quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SentinelOne by 56.0% in the second quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. Finally, Unique Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of SentinelOne in the second quarter worth $49,000. 90.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Tomer Weingarten sold 60,864 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.47, for a total transaction of $1,306,750.08. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,099,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,603,173.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other SentinelOne news, CEO Tomer Weingarten sold 60,864 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.47, for a total transaction of $1,306,750.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,099,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,603,173.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Ric Smith sold 24,467 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.30, for a total value of $423,279.10. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 666,419 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,529,048.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 610,851 shares of company stock valued at $12,036,747. 5.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

SentinelOne, Inc operates as a cybersecurity provider in the United States and internationally. Its Singularity Platform delivers an artificial intelligence-powered autonomous threat prevention, detection, and response capabilities across an organization's endpoints, cloud workloads, and identify credentials, which enables seamless and autonomous protection against a spectrum of cyber threats.

