SentinelOne (NYSE:S) Price Target Raised to $28.00

SentinelOne (NYSE:S – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by Barclays from $26.00 to $28.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on S. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of SentinelOne from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday. BTIG Research lowered their price target on shares of SentinelOne from $30.00 to $23.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 31st. Westpark Capital restated a buy rating and issued a $34.00 price target on shares of SentinelOne in a report on Monday, August 26th. Loop Capital raised their price target on shares of SentinelOne from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of SentinelOne from $35.00 to $29.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, SentinelOne has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $27.28.

NYSE S opened at $23.57 on Wednesday. SentinelOne has a 12 month low of $14.33 and a 12 month high of $30.76. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $21.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.35. The stock has a market cap of $7.37 billion, a PE ratio of -23.11 and a beta of 0.66.

SentinelOne (NYSE:S – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 27th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. SentinelOne had a negative net margin of 44.79% and a negative return on equity of 16.48%. The company had revenue of $198.94 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $197.32 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.26) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 33.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that SentinelOne will post -0.73 earnings per share for the current year.

In other SentinelOne news, CFO David J. Bernhardt sold 11,061 shares of SentinelOne stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.30, for a total transaction of $191,355.30. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 517,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,949,255.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CFO David J. Bernhardt sold 11,061 shares of SentinelOne stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.30, for a total transaction of $191,355.30. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 517,298 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,949,255.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Robin Tomasello sold 5,022 shares of SentinelOne stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.30, for a total value of $86,880.60. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 198,174 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,428,410.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 610,851 shares of company stock valued at $12,036,747 in the last 90 days. 5.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of S. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in SentinelOne by 1,811.2% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 37,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,037,000 after buying an additional 35,808 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in SentinelOne by 185.1% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 226,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,227,000 after buying an additional 147,333 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new stake in SentinelOne in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,831,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in SentinelOne by 25.7% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 31,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $863,000 after purchasing an additional 6,431 shares during the period. Finally, Amalgamated Bank increased its stake in SentinelOne by 16.4% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 42,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,160,000 after purchasing an additional 5,947 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.87% of the company’s stock.

SentinelOne, Inc operates as a cybersecurity provider in the United States and internationally. Its Singularity Platform delivers an artificial intelligence-powered autonomous threat prevention, detection, and response capabilities across an organization's endpoints, cloud workloads, and identify credentials, which enables seamless and autonomous protection against a spectrum of cyber threats.

