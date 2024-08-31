Sequans Communications (NYSE:SQNS) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Sequans Communications (NYSE:SQNS – Get Free Report) in a report released on Thursday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Separately, Roth Mkm reissued a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 price target on shares of Sequans Communications in a research report on Monday, August 26th.

Sequans Communications Trading Up 6.6 %

Shares of NYSE SQNS opened at $1.03 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.69. Sequans Communications has a 52 week low of $0.34 and a 52 week high of $2.97. The stock has a market cap of $63.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.30 and a beta of 0.16.

Sequans Communications (NYSE:SQNS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 18th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.02. Sequans Communications had a negative net margin of 172.27% and a negative return on equity of 1,229.91%. The business had revenue of $6.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.20 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Sequans Communications will post -0.51 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SQNS. Black Maple Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Sequans Communications in the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. Vazirani Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Sequans Communications in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,840,000. Finally, Bardin Hill Management Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of Sequans Communications during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,497,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.33% of the company’s stock.

Sequans Communications SA engages in the fabless designing, developing, and supplying of cellular semiconductor solutions for massive and broadband Internet of Things (IoT) markets in Taiwan, Korea, China, rest of Asia, Germany, the United States, and internationally. It offers baseband solutions for use in encoding and decoding data based on 4G and 5G protocols for wireless processing platform for a cellular device; RF transceivers used to transmit and receive wireless transmissions; highly integrated SoC solutions that combine various functions into a single die or package; and LTE modules.

