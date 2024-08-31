Sequoia Economic Infrastructure (LON:SEQI) Stock Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $80.24

Sequoia Economic Infrastructure Inc (LON:SEQI – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 80.24 ($1.06) and traded as high as GBX 81.01 ($1.07). Sequoia Economic Infrastructure shares last traded at GBX 79.70 ($1.05), with a volume of 2,736,359 shares.

Sequoia Economic Infrastructure Price Performance

The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 80.26 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 80.43. The company has a market cap of £1.34 billion and a PE ratio of -7,990.00.

Sequoia Economic Infrastructure Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, July 25th were given a dividend of GBX 1.72 ($0.02) per share. This represents a yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 25th. Sequoia Economic Infrastructure’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -70,000.00%.

Sequoia Economic Infrastructure Company Profile

Sequoia Economic Infrastructure Income Fund Limited invests in a diversified portfolio of senior and subordinated economic infrastructure debt investments through its subsidiary Sequoia IDF Asset Holdings SA The Company operates through investment in senior and subordinated infrastructure debt instruments and related and/or similar assets segment.

