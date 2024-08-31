ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) Holdings Lifted by BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A.

BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. raised its position in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report) by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 220,986 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,843 shares during the quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. owned about 0.11% of ServiceNow worth $173,843,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in NOW. Optas LLC increased its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Optas LLC now owns 815 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $621,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in ServiceNow by 5.5% in the first quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC now owns 268 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $204,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management increased its position in ServiceNow by 2.7% during the second quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 527 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $415,000 after buying an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. Forbes J M & Co. LLP raised its holdings in ServiceNow by 0.3% during the first quarter. Forbes J M & Co. LLP now owns 5,293 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $4,035,000 after buying an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of ServiceNow by 3.9% in the first quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 400 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $305,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.18% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on ServiceNow from $780.00 to $820.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $820.00 to $900.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $875.00 to $900.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. TD Cowen raised their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $870.00 to $900.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $830.00 to $860.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $849.62.

Insider Activity at ServiceNow

In other news, General Counsel Russell S. Elmer sold 1,937 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $779.81, for a total transaction of $1,510,491.97. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 6,736 shares in the company, valued at $5,252,800.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, General Counsel Russell S. Elmer sold 1,937 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $779.81, for a total transaction of $1,510,491.97. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 6,736 shares in the company, valued at $5,252,800.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Christopher Bedi sold 215 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $700.00, for a total transaction of $150,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,124,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 7,129 shares of company stock valued at $5,759,436 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

ServiceNow Price Performance

Shares of NOW traded up $23.73 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $855.00. The stock had a trading volume of 1,916,043 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,294,300. The stock has a market capitalization of $175.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 91.44, a P/E/G ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The company’s fifty day moving average is $789.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $760.16. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 52 week low of $527.24 and a 52 week high of $857.25.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The information technology services provider reported $3.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.85 by $0.28. ServiceNow had a net margin of 11.51% and a return on equity of 14.52%. The firm had revenue of $2.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.61 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.77 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 6.84 EPS for the current year.

ServiceNow Company Profile

ServiceNow, Inc provides end to-end intelligent workflow automation platform solutions for digital businesses in the North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Now platform for end-to-end digital transformation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, and collaboration and development tools.

