Shenzhou International Group Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:SHZHY) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.13 Per Share

Shenzhou International Group Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:SHZHY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Friday, August 30th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 10th will be given a dividend of 0.1282 per share on Friday, October 11th. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 10th. This is an increase from Shenzhou International Group’s previous dividend of $0.11.
Shenzhou International Group Trading Up 1.9 %
Shares of OTCMKTS:SHZHY opened at $8.08 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.20. Shenzhou International Group has a 1 year low of $7.56 and a 1 year high of $11.47.
Shenzhou International Group Company Profile
