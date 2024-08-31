Short Interest in AB SKF (publ) (OTCMKTS:SKUFF) Declines By 26.4%

AB SKF (publ) (OTCMKTS:SKUFF – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,187,600 shares, a decline of 26.4% from the July 31st total of 1,614,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3,958.7 days.

Shares of SKUFF stock remained flat at $18.54 during mid-day trading on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $19.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.84. AB SKF has a 1-year low of $15.85 and a 1-year high of $22.60.

AB SKF (publ) designs, manufactures, and sells bearings and units, seals, lubrication systems, condition monitoring, and services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Industrial and Automotive. The company offers rolling, mounted and housings, super-precision, slewing, plain, magnetic, and thin section bearings; industrial and automotive seals; lubricants, manual lubrication tools, lubricators, automatic lubrication systems, and lubrication system components; maintenance products, such as hydraulic, mechanical, and alignment tools, as well as heaters; belts, pulleys, chains, sprockets, bushings and hubs, couplings, and bolts and tightening systems; condition monitoring systems; test and measuring equipment, such as waviness and roundness analyzers, noise and vibration testers, and grease test rigs, as well as calibration with traceability, machine training and support, and upgrades and refurbishment services; and vehicle aftermarket products.

