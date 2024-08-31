Short Interest in Ag Growth International Inc. (OTCMKTS:AGGZF) Increases By 36.0%

Ag Growth International Inc. (OTCMKTS:AGGZF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 353,700 shares, an increase of 36.0% from the July 31st total of 260,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 107.2 days.

Ag Growth International Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:AGGZF opened at $42.07 on Friday. Ag Growth International has a 12 month low of $33.57 and a 12 month high of $47.11. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.49.

Ag Growth International Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 1st were paid a $0.1093 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.15%. Ag Growth International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 77.61%.

Ag Growth International Company Profile

Ag Growth International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells equipment for the agriculture industry in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through Farm and Commercial segments. The company offers grain, bolted, hopper, and smooth wall bins; temporary storage; unloads and sweeps systems; water tanks; secondary containment systems; fuel tanks; and storage accessories, as well as mixed flow dryers; fans and heaters; aeration products; vents and exhausters; and stirring systems.

