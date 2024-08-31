Short Interest in AMERISAFE, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSF) Drops By 17.2%

AMERISAFE, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSF – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 187,100 shares, a decrease of 17.2% from the July 31st total of 225,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 126,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.5 days. Approximately 1.0% of the company’s shares are short sold.

AMERISAFE Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ AMSF traded up $0.27 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $50.12. 52,642 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 126,184. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $46.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.44. The stock has a market cap of $959.05 million, a P/E ratio of 15.61 and a beta of 0.33. AMERISAFE has a one year low of $41.97 and a one year high of $54.80.

AMERISAFE (NASDAQ:AMSF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 29th. The insurance provider reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $75.83 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $74.20 million. AMERISAFE had a return on equity of 16.38% and a net margin of 18.46%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.73 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that AMERISAFE will post 2.4 EPS for the current year.

AMERISAFE Dividend Announcement

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AMERISAFE

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 6th will be given a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 6th. AMERISAFE’s payout ratio is presently 46.11%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMSF. Quarry LP grew its holdings in AMERISAFE by 1,028.4% in the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 756 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 689 shares during the last quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC raised its holdings in AMERISAFE by 14.4% in the second quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC now owns 76,870 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 9,672 shares during the last quarter. Point72 DIFC Ltd bought a new stake in shares of AMERISAFE in the second quarter worth approximately $100,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of AMERISAFE by 22.0% in the first quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 2,082 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 376 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of AMERISAFE in the first quarter worth approximately $154,000. 97.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have issued reports on AMSF. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $65.00 target price on shares of AMERISAFE in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of AMERISAFE from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th.

About AMERISAFE

AMERISAFE, Inc, an insurance holding company, underwrites workers' compensation insurance in the United States. The company provides benefits to injured employees for temporary or permanent disability, death, and medical and hospital expenses. It sells its products through retail and wholesale brokers and agents; and small and mid-sized employers engaged in hazardous industries, including construction, trucking, logging and lumber, agriculture, manufacturing, telecommunications, and maritime.

