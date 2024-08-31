Short Interest in Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGLO) Drops By 27.6%

Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGLO – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,200 shares, a decline of 27.6% from the July 31st total of 5,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 13,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Institutional Trading of Arch Capital Group

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Arch Capital Group stock. Cove Street Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGLO – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 7,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $169,000.

Arch Capital Group Price Performance

Shares of Arch Capital Group stock opened at $23.20 on Friday. Arch Capital Group has a 52-week low of $19.20 and a 52-week high of $24.50. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $22.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.01.

Arch Capital Group Company Profile

Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, reinsurance, and mortgage insurance products worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workers' compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile and inland marine products.

Featured Stories

