Short Interest in Bayview Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:BAYA) Declines By 23.8%

Bayview Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:BAYA – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,200 shares, a decrease of 23.8% from the July 31st total of 4,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 35,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Bayview Acquisition Stock Performance

Shares of BAYA remained flat at $10.34 on Friday. 57,230 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 39,663. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $10.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.20. Bayview Acquisition has a one year low of $10.01 and a one year high of $10.35.

Get Bayview Acquisition alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cowen AND Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bayview Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth $2,982,000. Murchinson Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Bayview Acquisition in the first quarter worth $2,719,000. Periscope Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Bayview Acquisition in the first quarter worth $2,623,000. Glazer Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bayview Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth $2,504,000. Finally, Shaolin Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Bayview Acquisition by 100.0% in the second quarter. Shaolin Capital Management LLC now owns 500,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,120,000 after purchasing an additional 250,000 shares in the last quarter.

About Bayview Acquisition

Bayview Acquisition Corp is a blank check company. It formed for the purpose to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. Bayview Acquisition Corp is based in Cayman Islands.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Bayview Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bayview Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.