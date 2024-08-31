Short Interest in Diana Shipping Inc. (NYSE:DSX) Expands By 54.9%

Diana Shipping Inc. (NYSE:DSX – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,200,000 shares, a growth of 54.9% from the July 31st total of 1,420,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 659,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.3 days. Currently, 3.0% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Diana Shipping

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DSX. Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in shares of Diana Shipping by 197.9% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 403,909 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,155,000 after acquiring an additional 268,337 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Diana Shipping in the first quarter valued at $385,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Diana Shipping in the second quarter valued at about $257,000. Bright Futures Wealth Management LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Diana Shipping during the 1st quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Diana Shipping during the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Diana Shipping alerts:

Diana Shipping Stock Up 2.5 %

Shares of Diana Shipping stock traded up $0.06 on Friday, hitting $2.50. The company had a trading volume of 429,729 shares, compared to its average volume of 665,735. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $2.66 and a 200-day moving average of $2.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 2.08. Diana Shipping has a twelve month low of $2.35 and a twelve month high of $3.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $312.72 million, a P/E ratio of 11.36 and a beta of 1.14.

Diana Shipping Announces Dividend

Diana Shipping ( NYSE:DSX Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The shipping company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $52.86 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $58.55 million. Diana Shipping had a return on equity of 5.34% and a net margin of 6.81%. Research analysts predict that Diana Shipping will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th were issued a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.00%. Diana Shipping’s payout ratio is presently 136.36%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $3.00 target price on shares of Diana Shipping in a report on Tuesday, May 28th.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Diana Shipping

Diana Shipping Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Diana Shipping Inc provides shipping transportation services. The company transports a range of dry bulk cargoes, including commodities, such as iron ore, coal, grain, and other materials in shipping routes worldwide. As of March 1, 2024, it operated a fleet of 38 dry bulk vessels, including 4 Newcastlemax, 8 Capesize, 5 Post-Panamax, 6 Kamsarmax, 9 Ultramax, and 6 Panamax.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Diana Shipping Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diana Shipping and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.