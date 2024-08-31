Short Interest in Euroapi S.A. (OTCMKTS:EAPIF) Drops By 30.0%

Euroapi S.A. (OTCMKTS:EAPIF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 45,200 shares, a decrease of 30.0% from the July 31st total of 64,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 452.0 days.

Euroapi Stock Performance

EAPIF remained flat at C$3.95 during trading on Friday. Euroapi has a 52 week low of C$2.75 and a 52 week high of C$12.25. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$3.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$3.75.

Euroapi Company Profile

Euroapi SA develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes active pharmaceutical ingredients and intermediates used in the formulation of medicines for human and veterinary use. It provides contract development manufacturing organization for different classes of tides that uses solid phase chemistry; particle engineering; microbial fermentation; small molecules synthesis; prostaglandins; steroids and hormones; and opiates and controlled substances, as well as lipids.

