Short Interest in Euroapi S.A. (OTCMKTS:EAPIF) Drops By 30.0%

Euroapi S.A. (OTCMKTS:EAPIF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 45,200 shares, a decrease of 30.0% from the July 31st total of 64,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 452.0 days.
Euroapi Stock Performance
EAPIF remained flat at C$3.95 during trading on Friday. Euroapi has a 52 week low of C$2.75 and a 52 week high of C$12.25. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$3.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$3.75.
Euroapi Company Profile
