Short Interest in First Trust NASDAQ Technology Dividend Index Fund (NASDAQ:TDIV) Declines By 23.0%

First Trust NASDAQ Technology Dividend Index Fund (NASDAQ:TDIV – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 53,100 shares, a decline of 23.0% from the July 31st total of 69,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Trust NASDAQ Technology Dividend Index Fund

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Technology Dividend Index Fund by 0.6% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,122,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,556,000 after purchasing an additional 11,661 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in First Trust NASDAQ Technology Dividend Index Fund by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,404,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,043,000 after buying an additional 99,811 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in First Trust NASDAQ Technology Dividend Index Fund by 28.8% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,082,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,401,000 after acquiring an additional 242,111 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Technology Dividend Index Fund by 1.1% in the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 929,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,356,000 after acquiring an additional 10,227 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Technology Dividend Index Fund by 31.5% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 438,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,536,000 after acquiring an additional 104,896 shares during the period.

First Trust NASDAQ Technology Dividend Index Fund Price Performance

NASDAQ TDIV traded up $0.90 during trading on Friday, hitting $77.73. 192,066 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 97,113. The firm has a market cap of $2.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.61 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $76.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $72.13. First Trust NASDAQ Technology Dividend Index Fund has a 12-month low of $53.85 and a 12-month high of $79.67.

First Trust NASDAQ Technology Dividend Index Fund Dividend Announcement

First Trust NASDAQ Technology Dividend Index Fund Company Profile

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 27th were issued a dividend of $0.3664 per share. This represents a $1.47 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 27th.

The First Trust NASDAQ Technology Dividend Index Fund (TDIV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ Technology Dividend index. The fund tracks a modified dividend-weighted index of US-listed technology companies that pay regular dividends. TDIV was launched on Aug 14, 2012 and is managed by First Trust.

