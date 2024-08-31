Short Interest in GraniteShares 2x Long BABA Daily ETF (NASDAQ:BABX) Increases By 15.6%

GraniteShares 2x Long BABA Daily ETF (NASDAQ:BABX – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,400 shares, a growth of 15.6% from the July 31st total of 9,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 171,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

GraniteShares 2x Long BABA Daily ETF Stock Performance

BABX traded up $0.89 during trading on Friday, hitting $16.91. The stock had a trading volume of 177,305 shares, compared to its average volume of 132,057. GraniteShares 2x Long BABA Daily ETF has a 12 month low of $11.85 and a 12 month high of $24.22. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.78.

GraniteShares 2x Long BABA Daily ETF Company Profile

The GraniteShares 1.75x Long BABA Daily ETF (BABX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in consumer discretionary equity. The fund provides 1.75x leveraged exposure, less fees and expenses, to the daily price movement for shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited stock. BABX was launched on Dec 13, 2022 and is managed by GraniteShares.

