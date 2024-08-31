Short Interest in GraniteShares 2x Long BABA Daily ETF (NASDAQ:BABX) Increases By 15.6%

GraniteShares 2x Long BABA Daily ETF (NASDAQ:BABX – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,400 shares, a growth of 15.6% from the July 31st total of 9,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 171,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
GraniteShares 2x Long BABA Daily ETF Stock Performance
BABX traded up $0.89 during trading on Friday, hitting $16.91. The stock had a trading volume of 177,305 shares, compared to its average volume of 132,057. GraniteShares 2x Long BABA Daily ETF has a 12 month low of $11.85 and a 12 month high of $24.22. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.78.
GraniteShares 2x Long BABA Daily ETF Company Profile
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than GraniteShares 2x Long BABA Daily ETF
- Basic Materials Stocks Investing
- Birkenstock’s Sudden Slide—Why It Might Be Your Next Big Win
- What are earnings reports?
- Why Dell Can Continue Winning in AI and Beyond
- Using the MarketBeat Dividend Tax Calculator
- Veeva’s Stock Jumps on Stellar Q2 Results—Don’t Miss Out
Receive News & Ratings for GraniteShares 2x Long BABA Daily ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GraniteShares 2x Long BABA Daily ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.