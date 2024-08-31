Short Interest in ICF International, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICFI) Increases By 18.7%

ICF International, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICFI – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 157,100 shares, a growth of 18.7% from the July 31st total of 132,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 118,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.3 days. Approximately 0.9% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on ICFI shares. Truist Financial downgraded shares of ICF International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $168.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Monday, July 1st. William Blair upgraded shares of ICF International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Finally, Barrington Research upped their price objective on shares of ICF International from $173.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $159.75.

Shares of ICFI stock traded up $1.98 on Friday, reaching $165.76. 84,166 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 100,388. The company has a market cap of $3.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.69 and a beta of 0.60. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $148.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $147.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.19. ICF International has a 1 year low of $115.67 and a 1 year high of $165.84.

ICF International (NASDAQ:ICFI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The business services provider reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $512.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $505.70 million. ICF International had a net margin of 4.98% and a return on equity of 14.50%. ICF International’s revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.57 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that ICF International will post 6.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 6th will be issued a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 6th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.34%. ICF International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.38%.

In related news, CEO John Wasson sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.09, for a total transaction of $405,270.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 19,045 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,572,789.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other ICF International news, CEO John Wasson sold 3,000 shares of ICF International stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.09, for a total value of $405,270.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 19,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,572,789.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Anne F. Choate sold 1,481 shares of ICF International stock in a transaction on Monday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.89, for a total transaction of $198,291.09. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,785 shares in the company, valued at $640,663.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 9,766 shares of company stock worth $1,444,534. 1.39% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Congress Asset Management Co. MA lifted its holdings in ICF International by 14.7% during the 1st quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 309,689 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $46,648,000 after buying an additional 39,709 shares in the last quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of ICF International by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 126,835 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $19,105,000 after purchasing an additional 6,570 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its position in shares of ICF International by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 16,536 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,491,000 after purchasing an additional 1,419 shares during the last quarter. Argent Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of ICF International by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter. Argent Capital Management LLC now owns 27,418 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,070,000 after purchasing an additional 2,542 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of ICF International by 730.3% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 9,225 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,370,000 after purchasing an additional 8,114 shares during the last quarter. 94.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ICF International, Inc provides management, technology, and policy consulting and implementation services to government and commercial clients in the United States and internationally. The company researches critical policy, industry, stakeholder issues, trends, and behaviors; measures and evaluates results and their impact; and provides strategic planning and advisory services to its clients on how to navigate societal, business, market, business, communication, and technology challenges.

