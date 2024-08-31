Short Interest in Maiden Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MHLD) Drops By 17.8%

Maiden Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MHLD – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 427,300 shares, a decrease of 17.8% from the July 31st total of 519,600 shares. Approximately 0.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 96,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.4 days.

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Maiden from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Maiden by 1.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,044,379 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $6,850,000 after purchasing an additional 40,291 shares during the period. Whitefort Capital Management LP grew its holdings in Maiden by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Whitefort Capital Management LP now owns 2,048,163 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,608,000 after buying an additional 82,368 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Maiden by 30.8% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 561,807 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,287,000 after acquiring an additional 132,253 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Maiden by 20.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 285,665 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $588,000 after acquiring an additional 47,710 shares during the period. Finally, Curated Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Maiden by 200.0% in the second quarter. Curated Wealth Partners LLC now owns 110,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $227,000 after acquiring an additional 220,000 shares during the last quarter. 21.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Maiden stock opened at $1.78 on Friday. Maiden has a 1 year low of $1.19 and a 1 year high of $2.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.92. The company has a market capitalization of $178.37 million, a P/E ratio of -6.85 and a beta of 1.27.

Maiden (NASDAQ:MHLD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The insurance provider reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter. Maiden had a negative return on equity of 7.79% and a negative net margin of 26.14%. The company had revenue of $19.03 million during the quarter.

Maiden Holdings, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance and reinsurance solutions to regional and specialty insurers in Europe, North America, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Diversified Reinsurance and AmTrust Reinsurance. The company writes treaties on a quota share basis and excess of loss basis.

