Short Interest in Maiden Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MHLD) Drops By 17.8%

Maiden Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MHLD – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 427,300 shares, a decrease of 17.8% from the July 31st total of 519,600 shares. Approximately 0.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 96,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.4 days.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Maiden from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Maiden Trading Down 1.1 %
Shares of Maiden stock opened at $1.78 on Friday. Maiden has a 1 year low of $1.19 and a 1 year high of $2.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.92. The company has a market capitalization of $178.37 million, a P/E ratio of -6.85 and a beta of 1.27.
Maiden (NASDAQ:MHLD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The insurance provider reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter. Maiden had a negative return on equity of 7.79% and a negative net margin of 26.14%. The company had revenue of $19.03 million during the quarter.
Maiden Company Profile
Maiden Holdings, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance and reinsurance solutions to regional and specialty insurers in Europe, North America, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Diversified Reinsurance and AmTrust Reinsurance. The company writes treaties on a quota share basis and excess of loss basis.
