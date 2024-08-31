Short Interest in National Presto Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPK) Declines By 17.2%

National Presto Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPK – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 88,100 shares, a decline of 17.2% from the July 31st total of 106,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 45,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.9 days. Approximately 1.7% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of National Presto Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On National Presto Industries

National Presto Industries Price Performance

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Algert Global LLC bought a new position in shares of National Presto Industries in the second quarter worth approximately $212,000. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of National Presto Industries in the 2nd quarter worth $357,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of National Presto Industries by 201.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 6,438 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $484,000 after buying an additional 4,299 shares during the last quarter. Point72 DIFC Ltd raised its position in shares of National Presto Industries by 264.9% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 DIFC Ltd now owns 737 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 535 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its holdings in shares of National Presto Industries by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 11,536 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $867,000 after acquiring an additional 656 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.57% of the company’s stock.

NYSE NPK opened at $78.29 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $74.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $77.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $555.70 million, a PE ratio of 17.28 and a beta of 0.58. National Presto Industries has a 1 year low of $69.58 and a 1 year high of $86.08.

National Presto Industries Company Profile

National Presto Industries, Inc provides housewares and small appliance, defense, and safety products in North America. The company's Housewares/Small Appliance segment designs, markets, and distributes housewares and small electrical appliances, including pressure cookers and canners; heat control line of skillets, griddles, woks, and multi-purpose cookers; slow cookers; deep fryers; air fryers; waffle makers; pizza ovens; slicer/shredders; electric heaters; hot air, oil, and microwave corn poppers; dehydrators; vacuum sealers; rice cookers; microwave bacon cookers; egg cookers; coffeemakers and coffeemaker accessories; electric knife sharpeners; and timers under the Presto Control Master brand.

