Short Interest in National Presto Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPK) Declines By 17.2%

National Presto Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPK – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 88,100 shares, a decline of 17.2% from the July 31st total of 106,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 45,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.9 days. Approximately 1.7% of the shares of the company are short sold.
Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of National Presto Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th.
NYSE NPK opened at $78.29 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $74.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $77.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $555.70 million, a PE ratio of 17.28 and a beta of 0.58. National Presto Industries has a 1 year low of $69.58 and a 1 year high of $86.08.
National Presto Industries, Inc provides housewares and small appliance, defense, and safety products in North America. The company's Housewares/Small Appliance segment designs, markets, and distributes housewares and small electrical appliances, including pressure cookers and canners; heat control line of skillets, griddles, woks, and multi-purpose cookers; slow cookers; deep fryers; air fryers; waffle makers; pizza ovens; slicer/shredders; electric heaters; hot air, oil, and microwave corn poppers; dehydrators; vacuum sealers; rice cookers; microwave bacon cookers; egg cookers; coffeemakers and coffeemaker accessories; electric knife sharpeners; and timers under the Presto Control Master brand.
