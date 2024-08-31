Short Interest in RIV Capital Inc. (OTCMKTS:CNPOF) Drops By 39.0%

RIV Capital Inc. (OTCMKTS:CNPOF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,000 shares, a decrease of 39.0% from the July 31st total of 8,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 86,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
RIV Capital Price Performance
CNPOF stock remained flat at $0.11 during trading on Friday. 41,070 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 94,560. RIV Capital has a 52 week low of $0.06 and a 52 week high of $0.16. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.10 and a 200 day moving average of $0.09.
RIV Capital Company Profile
